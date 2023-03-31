Heinz Is Making Ketchup-Red Tattoo Ink?

Surprisingly, this isn't an April Fool's joke. It might be a marketing scheme, but Heinz is indeed releasing a signature Heinz Ketchup-red tatto ink.

Apparently red inks are more harmful and contain more toxins than other colours (great, my left arm is covered), but Heinz wanted to change that.

Introducing to you - Heinz Red Tattoo Ink...

It's only being rolled out for purchase from Heinz Brasil to begin with - but international sales are a possibility in the future.