Hempfest Cup 2020 - Submit by August 10th
Growing your own weed? Is it any good?
The Hempfest Cup is back for another round and you can enter your home grown stash into the contest. Whether its a sample from your legal 4 plants maximum or perhaps you have an ACMPR licence to grow many more plants you have until August 10th to submit your bud. The entry fee is $199.00 and that includes the product being tested by Keystone Labs. (usually worth $450.00).
The Hempfest Cup will be awarded Saturday - September 12th, 2020 via A Digital Awards Night.
To enter your prime bud click here and please tell your friends! you got a month to get it in. For last years results, see here.
**The Hempfest Cup is part of Hempfest -Calgary but with Covid this year, Hempfest-Calgary has been rescheduled to 2021. The CUP IS STILL ON!
Rock!
Chris Foord
CONTESTS
