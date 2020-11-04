Here Are The Most Popular Google Searches During The US Election
The US election has been oddly stressful for the entire world. It is a big deal, but for some people it's such a big deal it's driven them to drink.
The Twitter account, @GoogleTrends, gave us a glimpse of what people were searching for during the election last night.
That's right. "Fries" and "Liqour stores near me" were at the top of the list.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Jesse & JD's Hell Yeah for HeroesNominate a Veteran or someone currently in the Military for a Jesse & JD Hell Yeah!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!