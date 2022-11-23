iHeartRadio
Here's Where You Can Pick Up A Copy of Cody The Roadie!


Hi friends! In case you missed the announcem,ent a few days ago...I wrote a children's book!

 

 

And, all proceeds go straight to our CJAY 92 Kids Fund! How do you get a copy? There's a few ways. 

Online, at CodyTheRoadie.ca

Or, at one of our pop-up shops! There's more to come, but here's the first few:

  • National Music Centre and Studio Bell, November 23rd, 4-5 PM
  • Trolley 5, November 29th, 5-7 PM

You can also grab the book anywhere CJAY goes! Concerts, Sno Pitch, on-location, etc. 

 

 

We'll also be doing some readings in schools and libraries in the coming weeks! If you're a teacher or librarian that would like to try and set something up, email me! johndenverlewis@gmail.com

 

 

OH, and details on a Black Friday sale coming soon...

