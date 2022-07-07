Horror Movie Starring Members of Motley Crue, Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach and more!

There's an upcoming horror movie starring members of Five Finger Death Punch, Motley Crue and Papa Roach that now has a release date... September 14th!

It’s called The Retaliators and has been talked about for years. It was first teased in 2019, Five Finger Death Punch used footage from the movie in their ‘Darkness Settles’ video and their promoting this as the acting debut of Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach. I know you have been waiting patiently for Shaddix to act, who knows maybe he wins an Oscar for this.

Anyways, here’s the trailer for The Retaliators!

Here's the Five Finger Death Punch - Darkness Settles In music video which has some scenes from the movie in it.

Remember another little band called Foo Fighters? They tried the horror movie thing recently to!