New Zealand has come up with a way to end smoking once and for all.... with time.

A new law says that anyone born in 2008 or later will never be legally able to buy smokes.

The gist is that if you don't smoke as a kid you will never be legally smoke as an adult either.

I actually think it is brilliant, but I guess if you need a smoke that bad you'll have to skip over to Australia.

Chris Foord