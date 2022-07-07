HOW TO SAVE MONEY AT STAMPEDE SO YOU CAN HAVE MORE BEERS

Who wants to save some money so you can spend more of it on what's really important... Like beer. Here's a few ways that you can save on that $23 Stampede gate admission and get into the Stampede grounds for FREE

FRIDAY, JULY 8, 2022 - Get in for free right after the Parade! Kevin Costner will be leading the opening parade and if you follow him, you'll get into the park free between 11AM and 1:30PM!

SUNDAY, JULY 10, 2022 - Suncor Family Day will get you in the park for free between 8AM and 11AM.

TUESDAY, JULY 12, 2022 - TC Energy Community Day will get you free admission from 10AM - 2PM.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13, 2022 - Get in for free for BMO Kids' Day! Adults get in for free from 8AM-10AM and kids will enter for free all day.

