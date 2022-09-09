How To Send Condolences To The Royal Family

This past week Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96; She is the longest running Monarch as Queen Elizabeth II was on the throne for 7 decades.

Funeral arrangements will be happening in England over the course of the next 10 days and the Alberta Government has set up an On-line site for you to send condolences to the Royal Family which you can sign here.

You can also do it in person at McDougall Centre, 455 6 Street SW, Weekdays and Weekends from 9am to 4pm.

For more on this story click here.

RIP Queen Elizabeth II

Chris Foord