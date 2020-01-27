iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Hyundai Has A Wicked Awesome Super Bowl Commercial

hyundai-super-bowl-smaht-pahk-hed-page-2020-1320x660

I'm sorry but I love a Boston accent. Always have, always will. I can't tell if I actually like the sound of it or if I just find it funny....or if I just associate it with some of my favourite Scorsese movies....regardless, Hyundai knocked it outta the pahk with their Super Bowl 2020 commercial. Check it out: 

 

 

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!