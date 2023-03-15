Iconic Calgary Nightclub Announces 2023 Stampede Events Tent!

For months now rumors and rumblings of a new massive stampede tent have been circling the city and today, The Back Alley confirms that Calgary indeed has a new destination for Stampede.

Located at 4630 Macleod Trail South; in the iconic nightclubs parking lot, this new stampede tent is set to host concerts, special events, and corporate parties during Stampede 2023. The events tent is also welcoming corporate day events/parties by offering no rental fees and no minimum spends.

This afternoon it was also announced that the 1st concert confirmed during the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth at this new tent will be legend Sean Paul, with full band to The Stampede Events Tent on Tuesday July 11th, 2023 – Tickets are on sale now at backalleycalgary.com

Stay tuned to the Back Alley’s social media/website for more upcoming Stampede 2023 concerts, event announcements & their hiring fair.