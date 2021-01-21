Inauguration Day Performances

The Inauguration happened yesterday and it was a big deal with America for obvious reasons. Seems like anyone with an important name showed up to do or say something...including some Rockstars that you may be interested in.



Here are the Foo Fighters performing ‘Times Like These’







Maybe you’ll like to see The Boss perform ‘Land Of Hopes And Dreams’







Or what about Bon Jovi covering The Beatles?







Makes you wonder why we don’t celebrate Canadian politics here the way they do in America.



Doesn’t matter who you vote for at the end of it all if we had all of our biggest stars show up to entertain that would be pretty cool! I won’t discriminate against non rock acts.



Check these out to if you like! John Legend – Feeling Good







Katy Perry – Fireworks







Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemmons – Better Days







Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard – Undivided







Demi Lovato – Lovely Days



