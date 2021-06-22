IT'S COMING!!! 'METALLICA - BLACK ALBUM' Reissue!

Metallica announced today that (the worst kept secret in rock this year) they will reissue their self titled album also known as the 'Black Album.' The Black Album which was released on August 12th, 1991 brought Metallica into the mainstream rock world which is exactly what they intended.

It wasn't easy.

During the recording, 3 members were going through a divorce and clashes with producer Bob Rock made things much more difficult in the studio. The remix alone went 3 times over the budget.

No big deal though, the Black album went to number 1 in its first week on the charts and has since gone 16 times platinum since.

Look out for the Black album in multiple formats including a box set with an extra 24 hours of demos, live footage and interviews on September 10th.

Metallica will also release 'The Metallica Blacklist' on the same day; 53 songs that other artists covered from the Black Album. For the ultimate fan/collector a picture book titled 'The Black Album in Black and White' will be available in October.

Chris Foord