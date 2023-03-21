It Turns Out Clickers From The Last Of Us Make Great Metal Vocalists
I think we can all agree that one of the spookier parts of HBO's The Last Of Us was definitely scenes that involved the clickers.
The noise they make is uneasy, but when mashed up with death metal... it strangely works.
An Instagram user by the name of @Abioticjohn started this idea, and I followed suit. Have a listen below.
Credit to the original idea goes to @abioticjohn
Music - KORN / EPIC/IMMORTAL Records
Clickers - HBO's The Last Of Us