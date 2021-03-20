Izzy Stradlin's - 'Appetite Era' Guitar Is Up For Sale!

The guitar used by Izzy Stradline is up for Sale!

backstageauctions.com

(taken from backstageauctions.com)

This 1987 Gibson ES-175D arctic white guitar was owned and played by Izzy Stradlin during the golden days of Guns N' Roses. Izzy received the guitar from Gibson artist rep Roger Bell in 1987. He subsequently used it for the 'Appetite For Destruction' album recordings, as well as in various concerts, most notably the February 2, 1988 Guns N' Roses show at The Ritz in New York, which was film by MTV and has since become a fan favorite.



After the 'Ritz' show, the band flew back to the west coast for a few dates before ending that run around mid-February 1988. Izzy owed Howie Hubberman - the first manager of Guns N' Roses - some money and sold the guitar to Howie, who also owned 'Guitars R Us' in Hollywood. Izzy's girlfriend at the time alerted two of her friends who played in a local Sunset Strip rock band. They bought this guitar, as well as a 1987 black Gibson Howard Roberts Fusion, from Howie's store and for the past 32 years, the guitars have been in their possession. They sold the guitars in 2020 to a veteran music industry executive, who is making this illustrious arctic white Gibson ES-175D guitar available for this auction.



The guitar has been featured in many photos from that era. In an interview with Guitar Magazine from May 1993 Izzy stated that "The Gibson ES-175s were a big favorite of mine when we first started. I like Les Pauls but the hollow bodies are great because I can play them in hotel rooms or anywhere without an amp. I just love the look, the feel, and the sound those things get".



The guitar has serial number 80787552 and was made on March 19, 1987 at the Nashville, TN plant of Gibson Guitars. Former Guns N' Roses managers Alan Niven and Doug Goldstein, as well as the attorney for Izzy Stradlin, were contacted and verified the provenance of this guitar. Included with the guitar is the original case, a professional summary document by the current owner, as well as a signed and notarized statement from Howie Hubberman.



The guitar shows all the critical details that demonstrate the authenticity of this magnificent instrument. Under the crevasse where the body meets the backside of the neck is an imprint of the yellow nylon rope with a diamond pattern which is evidence of 'rope burn' from Izzy's guitar strap. Further, there are glue marks left where the bridge was reattached after it became dislodged when the guitar was restrung. Next, the guitar has an exposed screw hole from where the pick guard was removed and lastly, the fourth knob that is missing in some of the pictures was included in the storage compartment of the guitar case.

The photos of Izzy with the guitar are shown in this listing for illustrative purposes only and are not included with this lot.

This is an invaluable instrument and a true piece of Guns N' Roses, Izzy Stradlin and Rock 'n Roll history!

If you want a chance to buy it click here! Starting bid $50000.00!!!! (usc)

Rock!

Chris Foord