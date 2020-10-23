Jack White Bought A New Guitar For A Busker Who Had His Destroyed By A Stranger

We don't know a whole lot about Jack White. Here's what we already know about him:

- He was 1 of 2 members of The White Stripes

- He is weird

- He makes weird (but really good) music

- He gets grumpy at baseball games

- He is a good guy

Recently, a busker in Scotland was on the street playing his music when a random woman came up and confronted him, took his guitar and smashed it on the ground. The guy posted about it on social media and started crowdfunding in order to buy a new guitar so he could get back to busking and making money. Somehow, Jack White heard about it and sent him a brand new guitar out of nowhere!

CLICK HERE to read the whole story - it's very cool.