If you missed it, some writer on twitter dissed Meg White's drumming. It sent the internet into an uproar, understandably because though not polished, Meg White is truly one of a kind.

Many ran to social media to defend the drummer, but the latest was her ex-band mate and former husband, Jack White.

He wrote a peom to caption a photo of Meg from her White Stripes era.

Check out the post below: