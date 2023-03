As a dude who wakes up before 4 a.m., there is nothing worse that debating with yourself about if you can stay for the whole concert that started at 9 p.m. or dip out early and get some sleep.

We've been pushing for years for concerts to start earlier, so people who get up early can enjoy them to.

Now we have a celebrity endorsement...THANK YOU JAMIE LEE CURTIS!

