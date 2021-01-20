January 20th, 1982 - Ozzy Bites Off Bats Head On Stage

The story of Ozzy Osbourne biting a bats head off on stage will forever be part of Rock n' Roll folklore.

Well that actual incident took place on this day, Jan 20th, 29 years ago.

Ozzy was playing in Des Moine, Iowa thought it was a fake bat!

Here's Ozzy on David Letterman 2 months later explaining his side of the story and the painful rabies shots that followed:

Ofcoures its been a running joke for the ages:

Wait, what's that? you thought it was a Dove's head he had bitten off? We'll you're not wrong, he did that too!

Ozzy Osbourne is currently recording a new album and has teamed with some famous musicians like Chad Smith (RHCP), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters) and Robert Trujillo (Metallica, Suicidal Tendencies). The new album is said to have that 80's Ozzy sound and will include some 9 minute songs.

Osbourne is also set to resume his European leg of his tour in Jan 2022 after taking a hiatus because of covid.

Rock!

Chris Foord