Jay Leno Is Out Of The Hospital!

Jay Leno received multiple surgeries for third-degree burns that he suffered on his face and hands from a fire that erupted in his garage while working on one of his cars/

"Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes," the Grossman Burn Center said in a statement.

"He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday."



