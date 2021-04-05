In Support of the CJAY 92 Kids Fund and Kinsmen Club of Calgary

Welcome to Jesse & JD's 50/50 Cash Raffle!

The winner will receive 50% of ticket sales up to a maximum of $10,000.

Supporting the CJAY 92 Kids Fund, helping less fortunate families and their children in and around the Calgary area.

And Kinsmen Club of Calgary. The Kinsmen Club of Calgary’s motto is “Serving the Community’s Greatest Needs". The Club was founded on service and fellowship in 1924 and has grown to become a household name in Calgary.

Buy your tickets HERE!

Ticket Sales Start: Monday, April 12 at 8AM