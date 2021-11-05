In Support of the CJAY 92 Kids Fund, Kinsmen Club of Calgary and the Veteran’s Food Bank of Calgary

Welcome to Jesse & JD's 50/50 Cash Raffle!

The winner will receive 50% of ticket sales up to a maximum of $10,000.

In support of:



CJAY 92 Kids Fund - helping less fortunate families and their children in and around the Calgary area.

Kinsmen Club of Calgary - The Kinsmen Club of Calgary’s motto is “Serving the Community’s Greatest Needs". The Club was founded on service and fellowship in 1924 and has grown to become a household name in Calgary.

Veteran’s Food Bank of Calgary - We are a registered charity that exists for the sole purpose of helping our forgotten veterans in any way needed.

Tickets on sale Monday, November 8th.

Tune into CJAY Mornings with Jesse and JD on Friday, November 12th to hear them draw the winning ticket!