Jesse & JD's Foo(D) Bank Fundraiser & Tribute Show

CJAY 92 ROCKS Jesse & JD’s Foo(D) Bank Fundraiser and Tribute show September 29, 2022 at Trolley 5!

September 29th is the night the Foo Fighters were scheduled to play in Calgary on their world tour, and two days after Jesse and JD return from their trip to L.A. for the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert.

Join Jesse & JD at Trolley 5 to celebrate the life of Taylor Hawkins while raising funds for the Calgary Foo(D) Bank with Foo Fighters tribute band "Born to Resist" performing live!

Doors open and 6pm. Admission via cash donation to the Foo(D) Bank at the door. 18+ No Minors.