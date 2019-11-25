Jesse & JD's Stuff The Studio for CTV's Toy Mountain

This holiday season, Jesse & JD are Stuffing the CJAY 92 Studios with TOYS for CTV's Toy Mountain, in support of the Calgary Women's Emergency Shelter!

The Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter is focused on ending family violence and abuse in the lives of women, children, youth and men. Though the Emergency Shelter is the cornerstone of the organization, it is "More than a Shelter", serving families in the community through a number of innovative safety, healing and prevention programs. During the holiday season many clients go without basic essentials and have few belongings.

It is our hope that this campaign will raise awareness around domestic violence and abuse and the great work the Calgary Women’s Emergency Shelter does, in addition to collecting items the shelter desperately needs to help the women and children they serve.

So, help us build a mountain of toys by dropping off your unwrapped toy donations at the CJAY 92 Studios at 80 Patina Rise SW (yes, go through those townhomes, all the way to the arm, wait for it to lift and come on in), weekdays from 8:30am to 4:30pm. Deadline to donate is Friday, December 13 at 10am.

If you can't make it to the CJAY 92 Studio, find the CJAY 92 Rock Star Street Team to drop off your unwrapped toy. You can find them here:

Tuesday, November 26 at The Palace Theatre for Sum 41 Thursday, November 28 at The Canadian Brewhouse Airdrie for Thursday Night Football from 6:30pm to 9:30pm Thursday, December 5 at The Canadian Brewhouse Okotoks for Thursday Night Football from 6:30pm to 9:30pm December 7 & 8 at Penbrooke Meadows Community Association for 17th Annual Champions of Hope Charity Sno-Pitch Tournament Thursday, December 12 at The Canadian Brewhouse Northgate for Thursday Night Football from 6:30pm to 9:30pm

CLICK HERE To find out MORE about TOY MOUNTAIN with CTV, Funny 1060AM, 98.5 VIRGIN Radio, CJAY 92 and Trail Appliances!