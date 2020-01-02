Some strange behavior in Calgary the last coupe days. First that Jesus car you see at the top of the blog…that thing has been spotted patrolling the streets of Calgary. I haven’t seen it personally, HOWEVER…I’ve had a couple doses of Jesus the last few days.

In Northwest Calgary I was leaving Boston Pizza with my kids, I'm in my Jeep and this woman tells me to put my window down. I do. She then proceeds to tell me that "Jesus is coming" and "you need to be prepared for when the time comes". I tried to brush her off. She insisted that “JESUS IS COMING”. She then goes on to tell me that the only way I can prepare for Jesus coming is to visit a specific church and she handed me a pamphlet. The woman then tells me to smile. In fear of Jesus Coming and maybe this is one of his apostles I give an awkward smile. She goes “YUP BEAUTIFUL SMILE, JESUS WOULD LOVE THAT SMILE. See you at Church” and then walked away.

I chalk this up to this woman being off her rocker.

My fiancé Chelsea gets home the same night and goes “listen to this”. I go, "let me guess Jesus is coming?”. She goes “HOW DID YOU KNOW?”. She then tells me that some dude cornered her at Wal-Mart in the Northwest and followed her around while she shopped to tell her “Jesus is coming”. He gave her the same pamphlet that I got.

I’m not taking my chances, I am here to let you know JESUS IS COMING! What are you doing to prepare yourself?