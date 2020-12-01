Joe Biden's Dog Releases Statement After Ankle Injury. So Funny.
You may have heard that president elect, Joe Biden, recently rolled his ankle while playing with his doggy. Him and his dog, Major, were goofing around and it ended up in Biden getting a hairline fracture in his foot.
Understatably, Major didn't want to carry all of the blame for this indicent, so he released a statement:
Honestly though, who's going to blame a good boy like this?
PS: Shout out to the Biden family for adopting and not shopping!!!!
