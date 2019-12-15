John Frusciante Is Returning To Red Hot Chili Peppers

Today the Red Hot Chili Peppers Shared This Announcement:

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer. Josh is a beautifuol musician who we respect and love. We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.

We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.

Thank You."

This is huge news for RHCP as Frusciante's guitar playing is an integral part of the bands sound and he was the guitarist on their most important albums like Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, By the Way, and Stadium Arcadium (which was his last album with the band)