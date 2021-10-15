Judas Priest's Rob Halford Battled Prostate Cancer Last Year.

Judas Priest's lead singer Rob Halford announced he had battled prostate cancer last year...

"I had my little cancer battle a year ago, which I got through and that's in remission now, thank God," - Rob Halford via Consequence.

Halford made the news of his cancer battle public while talking to Consequence.net about the bands 50th anniversary box set.

It's been a rough few weeks for Judas Priest as guitarist Richie Faulkner was rushed to hospital for major surgery regarding ute cardiac aortic dissection. A10 hour surgery! He's doing better now as he continues to mend. (more on that story here)

For the full story on Rob Halford click here.

On the bright side, Judas Priest released a behemoth box set today. Order yours here!

Judas Priest are currently on tour and have two Canadian dates coming up: Nov 2nd - Halifax and Nov 5th - Hamilton.

Rock!

Chris Foord