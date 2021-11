It seemingly came out of nowhere for fans, Friday Kid Rock drops a song called 'Don't Tell Me How To Live' featuring Monster Truck!

How cool is that? Here's the origial tune from Monster Truck that came out back in 2015 from Monster Truck's Sittin Heavy!

We chatted with Jon Harvey the lead singer of Monster Truck about how this all came together, what it was like hanging with Kid Rock and more! Check it out here.