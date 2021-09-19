Kiss - Destroyer Will Get A 45th Anniversary Re - issue

The album Destroyer by Kiss is the record that pushed them into the mainstream. Released in 1976, Destroyer produced by super successful Canadian Bob Ezrin brought out some incredible tracks like Detroit Rock City, Shout It Out Loud and the drummer written Beth that went to #7.

Kiss Destroyer 45th Anniversary Edition will be out November 19th and will be released in multiple formats including a boxset with many demo's and memorabilia.

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Disc Two

"Destroyer"-Era Demos

Paul Stanley demos

01. Doncha Hesitate

02. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

03. It's The Fire*

04. Detroit Rock City*

05. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

06. Bad, Bad Lovin'

07. Man Of A Thousand Faces

08. I Don't Want No Romance*

09. Burnin' Up With Fever*

10. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

11. Mad Dog

12. Night Boy*

13. Star*

14. Howlin' For Your Love*

15. True Confessions

Disc Three

Destroyer: Outtakes, Alternate Versions / Mixes, Single Edits

01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

02. Shout It Out Loud (Single Edit)

03. Flaming Youth (Single Edit)

04. Detroit Rock City (Single Edit)

05. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

06. Flaming Youth (Mono Single Edit)

07. Detroit Rock City (Mono Single Edit)

08. Beth (Mono)

09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Do You Love Me? (Mono Instrumental)*

11. God Of Thunder (Early Instrumental Mix)*

12. Ain't None Of Your Business (Instrumental)*

13. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

14. King Of The Night Time World (Alternate Mix)*

15. Great Expectations (Early Version)*

16. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

17. Do You Love Me? (Early Version)*

18. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

19. Ain't None Of Your Business (Outtake)*

20. Beth (Take 6 – Instrumental)*

21. Beth (Instrumental)*

22. Do You Love Me? (Alternate Mix)*

Disc Four

Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

01. Deuce

02. Strutter

03. Flaming Youth

04. Hotter Than Hell

05. Firehouse

06. She / Ace Frehley Guitar Solo

07. Nothin' To Lose

08. Shout It Out Loud / Gene Simmons Bass Solo

09. 100,000 Years / Peter Criss Drum Solo

10. Black Diamond

11. Detroit Rock City

12. Rock And Roll All Nite

Blu-ray audio:

"Destroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit, *Dolby True HD 5.1 96kHz 24-bit,

DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 96kHz 24-bit, PCM Stereo 96kHz 24-bit

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)

* Previously unreleased

Deluxe Edition 2CD track listing:

Disc One

"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Disc Two

Paul Stanley demos

01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

02. Detroit Rock City*

03. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

04. I Don't Want No Romance*

05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

06. Star*

Rarities

07. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

08. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

09. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

10. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

11. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

12. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

Live In Paris - L'Olympia - May 22, 1976*

13. Deuce

14. Strutter

15. Flaming Youth

16. Hotter Than Hell

*Previously Unreleased

Deluxe Edition 2LP track listing:

LP One

"Destroyer": Original Album Remastered

Side One

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

Side Two

01. Flaming Youth

02. Sweet Pain

03. Shout It Out Loud

04. Beth

05. Do You Love Me?

LP Two

Side Three

Paul Stanley demos

01. God Of Thunder And Rock And Roll

02. Detroit Rock City*

03. Love Is Alright*

Gene Simmons demos

04. I Don't Want No Romance*

05. Rock N' Rolls Royce*

06. Star*

Side Four

Rarities

01. Beth (Acoustic Mix)*

02. Shout It Out Loud (Mono Single Edit)

03. King Of The Night Time World (Live Rehearsal Instrumental)*

04. Detroit Rock City (Instrumental)*

05. Flaming Youth (Early Version)*

06. Shout It Out Loud (Alternate Mix)*

*Previously Unreleased

Dolby Atmos - streaming

"Destroyer": *Dolby Atmos 48kHz 24-bit

01. Detroit Rock City

02. King Of The Night Time World

03. God Of Thunder

04. Great Expectations

05. Flaming Youth

06. Sweet Pain

07. Shout It Out Loud

08. Beth

09. Do You Love Me?

Bonus Tracks:

10. Beth (Acoustic Mix)

11. Sweet Pain (Original Guitar Solo)