Ladies and Gentlemen, SPIDER MABEL: The MOVIE!
We all remember the story of young Mabel Tooke from Edmonton, right? This is the story that captured all of our hearts! Relive her journey fighting crime through the streets of Edmonton.
~Reap*Video courtesy of Leven Creative via YouTube.
CONTESTS
-
CJAY 92's $100,000 Name That Sound ContestName That Sound to win CASH every hour from 6am to 8pm!
-
Rate Our RockYou could win $500 EVERY month, just Rate Our Rock!
-
Acrobat VIP ExperienceLIVE MUSIC is BACK, now with social distancing! Listen to 92 Minutes of Non Stop Rock for your chance to win a Hotel & Concert Package for 4.