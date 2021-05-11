Las Vegas Raiders Will Have Nightclub In The Endzone!

So the NFL is high end, even more so if your in Las Vegas!

The 11,000 sqft Wynn Field Club spans the entire length of the north end zone of Allegiant Stadium. Will feature appearances from Wynn’s DJ lineup, premium bottle service, 42 TVs, a 9' x 35' LED screen, a 45,000-watt sound system, and two DJ booths. #vegas #raiders #stadium pic.twitter.com/IhinOsXbhz — Mick Akers (@mickakers) May 10, 2021

The 11,000 square foot Wynn Field Club is set to bring the party to the north end zone of the $2 billion stadium, Wynn Resorts announced Monday. Additionally, Wynn Resorts was dubbed the official nightlife and gaming partner of the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium.

Featuring everything one would expect from a high-end nightclub in Las Vegas, the space includes premium bottle service, two DJ booths that will feature acts from Wynn’s DJ roster, 42 televisions, a 9-foot-by-35-foot LED screen and a 45,000-watt sound system. - The Las Vegas Review/Journal

My guess it'll be the rich swanky superstars and not so muchw Raider nation in their madmax attire.... however either i'll be lucky to not be beaten up sporting my #7 Elway jersey!

Go Broncos!

