Learn About Treaty 7 Territory, Blackfoot Culture and Land Acknowledgment

Today is National Indigenous Peoples Day, and it's a perfect opportunity to learn about some of the indigenous cultures that surround Calgary and Southern Alberta. I've spent the day reading about Blackfoot culture, treaties and land acknowledgement, and it's been incredibly fascinating and informative. I found these videos for you so you can learn a little more about the indigenous cultures in our community and their history.

You can also CLICK HERE to see how you can experience First Nations culture here in Alberta!