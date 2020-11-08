iHeartRadio
Legendary Canadian Alex Trebek Has Passed Away

TMZ is reporting that Canadian Alex Trebek has passed away after a 4 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer. 

Alex Trebek was surrounded by family and friends and passed away earlier today at the age of 80. 

RIP Alex Trebek. July 22, 1940 — November 8, 2020

