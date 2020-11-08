Legendary Canadian Alex Trebek Has Passed Away
TMZ is reporting that Canadian Alex Trebek has passed away after a 4 year battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
For more on this developing story please click here.
Alex Trebek was surrounded by family and friends and passed away earlier today at the age of 80.
RIP Alex Trebek. July 22, 1940 — November 8, 2020
Chris Foord
