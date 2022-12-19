Let's Help The Canadian Mental Health Association Reach Their Goal!

The Canadian Mental Health Association - Alberta Division is getting close to their goal of raising $50 000 ...

Throughout the month of December, the Canadian Mental Health Association, Alberta Division has been running our annual Giving Season Campaign . It is a chance to highlight the innovative work our projects have accomplished in our communities over the last year to support the mental health of first responders, youth, caregivers, post-secondary students, rural Albertans and those on their recovery journey.

CMHA - Alberta

Because of the incredible gifts and kindness of our supporters, we are currently sitting at $38,222.67 of our $50,000 goal! All of the money raised will go to funding our free and accessible mental health resources and programs around the province. We are feeling confident that we will be able to reach this goal by the end of the year, but we still need support spreading the word to do so!

If you can help out in anyway please click here!

Rock!

Chris Foord