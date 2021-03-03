Lets Visit Metallica's First Ever Performance Of Mater Of Puppets 35 Years Later!

Metallica’s Master Of Puppets was released 35 years ago today, on March 3, 1986. The very first time Metallica played the song live however at the San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium on New Year’s Eve, 1985. “Time for some new f*****g shit...” is what James Hetfield screamed as they jumped into it.



Check out Metallica’s first ever performance of Master of Puppets!







Metallica will be on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight and because it’s the 35th anniversary of Master of Puppets maybe we’ll hear something from that album tonight as well.



After Metallica performs make sure you stick around because Foo Fighters will be on The Late Late Show with James Corden and you can guarantee we’ll hear something from their new album Medicine At Midnight!