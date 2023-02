Linkin Park's previously unreleased 'Meteora' track, "Lost" debuted at number one on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart.

It's the first rock or alt song to debut on the chart in over ten years.The other three songs were Linkin Park's "Catalyst", Foo Fighters' "Rope" and Green Day's "Oh Love".

Linkin Park's 20th anniversary 'Meteora' box set drops April 7th.

If you haven’t heard ‘Lost’ yet… check it out here.