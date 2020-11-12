Listen: AC/DC - Realize

It's all things AC/DC at the moment.

Tomorrow (Friday the 13th) the Aussie Power Rockers will release their latest studio album 'Power Up' and please join CJAY 92 this Saturday at 8pm for more insight into the album with lead Singer Brian Johnson.

Also, CJAY 92 has the ultimage AC/DC giveaway, their entire vinyl catalogue, a Power UP T-shirt and touque! Hurry though contest closes Friday night at 10pm so click here to enter!

Also, ACDC released their 2nd single this past week called Realize which you can check out below!

Rock!!!

Chris Foord