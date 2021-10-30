Listen: Alex Lifeson Of Rush Releases A Dreamy Weed Inspired Song

Alex Lifeson of Rush has released a solo song that was written in LA in 2012 when the band was working on the Album Clockwork Angels.

You may guess that the dreamy tune Cherry Lopez Lullaby has a rather cool back ground from the name, and it does which you can read about below...

“I did an interview with High Times and the interviewer brought along a friend, an esteemed grower who provided a sample of his creation named Cherry Lopez,” he wrote. "Because I was on an EST body clock, I was up most mornings @ 5:00 AM. I'd order coffee, sit on my hotel room balcony, read the paper and wake and bake then dive into making some fun sounds while the city was waking up. I had some borrowed acoustic and electric guitars for the duration, thankfully, as sitting around waiting to go to the studio was tedious and certainly, a bowl of Cherry kept my appetite healthy.” A;lex Lifeson for LERXST Bluetooth speaker via ultimateclassicrock.com

Haha, groovy dude!

Alex Lifeson is currently working a new solo album titled Envy Of None with bassist Andy Curran and vocalist Maiah Wynne and he say's the album is "coming along"

Rock!

Chris Foord