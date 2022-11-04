LISTEN: An Updated Version of Guns N' Roses - November Rain

Guns N Roses are coming out with re-issues of their albums "Use Your Illusion 1" and "Use Your Illusion 2" on Friday, November 11th.

The release will come in many different formats, like vinyl, cd and many extra's depending on what your looking for. ie: live shows from that era.

Well, one of the extras is an updated version of November Rain...

The updated November Rain is done with a 50 piece orchestra directed by Christopher Lennertz who has worked on many scores for film and TV.

Now the gunners didn't re-record their part, that's the original with the orchestra added in.

To pre-order your re-issue click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord

ps, the orginal has almost 2 billion view on youtube!