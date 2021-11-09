LISTEN: Billy F Gibbons - Jingle Bell Blues

ZZ Tops, Billy F Gibbons is getting into the Christmas spirit already and has just released Jingle Bell Blues....

"It dawned on us that everybody loves Christmas music, and everybody loves the Jimmy Reed blues vibe, so we figured we'd combine them. We threw in some hot rod references for good measure because our preferred sleigh is the horsepower-propelled kind. -Billy F Gibbons via blabbermouth.com

Chris Foord