This Pennsylvania couple is truly defying odds & norms.

40 years ago, the wife in this situation hired a HITMAN on her now-husband.

There were 5 attempts at having him whacked, including blowing up his car, shooting at him and chasing him with baseball bats.

Miraculously, the pair was able to sort out their differences... with communication???

SHE TRIED TO HAVE YOU KILLED MY GUY... WHAT?!