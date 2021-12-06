LISTEN: David Lee Roth Explains How He Designed Eddie's Frankenstrat

When Eddie Van Halen passed away on October 6th, 2020 images of his iconic 'Frankenstrat' guitar were and are still everywhere.

Well did you know that it was David Lee Roth who designed it?!

"We laid it down and — kaboom — within like four minutes, I laid it out, including the little squiggle. What that's from is the tape, the non-sticky, shiny black electrician's tape that's designed to be put on and taken off very quickly." - David Lee Roth

David Lee Roth explains during a Separated At Birth Podcast.....

According to Wikipedia, there is a copy of the Frankenstrat that is housed at the National Museum Of American History in Washington, DC.

Roth had announced his retirement with a Las Vegas Residency in January...and has since added more shows! Grab them here.

Rock!

Chris Foord





