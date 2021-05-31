Listen: David Lee Roth - Giddy Up

David Lee Roth has released a new tune called Giddy Up and it's pretty good! (he also did the the artwork for the single)

Roth who has been working on and off with his fomer guitarist 'John 5' wrote a bunch of tracks together back in 2015 and are planning to release a full LP at some point.

Roth actually has a pretty good track record of Solo stuff since leaving Van Halen the first time in 1985. (check out more solo Roth below)

John 5 use to work with Roth back in the 90's only to quit to work with Marilyn Manson and then Rob Zombie. John 5 has worked with many other musicians and has also released solo stuff.

Rock!

Chris Foord