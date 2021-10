David Lee Roth is calling it a day.

"I am throwing in the shoes, I'm retiring" - David Lee Roth via the Las Vegas Review

To hear the full 6 minute conversation that Roth had with the Las Vegas Review click here.

Roth has 5 more shows then he's done for good.

He also released a new song called Lo-Rez Sunset today which you can hear below.

all the best Diamond Dave.

Rock!

Chris Foord