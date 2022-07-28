LISTEN: David Lee Roth Releases Song About Van Halen

Some-what retired singer David Lee Roth has released a new song called "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway."

A song about his former band, Van Halen...

The song has that chill 70's vibe, dig that organ as the song fades out. ... check out the lyrics below.

Rock!

Chris Foord

We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony

That memory means so much to me

No doubt in me, I do believe that no one listens to both sides except the neighbors

Fine art of compromise, happy losing half of mine 'cuz she'll lose her half later

First taste of being victim of the very songs I sing

Ended up with "say goodbye" and "I hope I hear good things"

Walk away

Walk away

Nothing could have stopped us back then anyway

Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pants

And I stood up to the sound of dancing and the sound of our romance beginning

Kicked out the restaurant to make the night completeSix pack and a happy meal on a park bench down the street

Dinner with Tennessee’s elite

"Once upon a time" is how a fairy tale sells it

"Sit down you won't believe this shit" is how the trucker tells it

Strike up the band, hire the piper we will pay

Nothing could have stopped us back then anyway