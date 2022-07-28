LISTEN: David Lee Roth Releases Song About Van Halen
Some-what retired singer David Lee Roth has released a new song called "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway."
A song about his former band, Van Halen...
The song has that chill 70's vibe, dig that organ as the song fades out. ... check out the lyrics below.
Rock!
Chris Foord
We laughed, we cried, we threw the television off that balcony
That memory means so much to me
No doubt in me, I do believe that no one listens to both sides except the neighbors
Fine art of compromise, happy losing half of mine 'cuz she'll lose her half later
First taste of being victim of the very songs I sing
Ended up with "say goodbye" and "I hope I hear good things"
Walk away
Walk away
Nothing could have stopped us back then anyway
Remember when you safety pinned the tablecloth to my pants
And I stood up to the sound of dancing and the sound of our romance beginning
Kicked out the restaurant to make the night completeSix pack and a happy meal on a park bench down the street
Dinner with Tennessee’s elite
"Once upon a time" is how a fairy tale sells it
"Sit down you won't believe this shit" is how the trucker tells it
Strike up the band, hire the piper we will pay
Nothing could have stopped us back then anyway