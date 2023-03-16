LISTEN: Def Leppard Release First Song From Drastic Symphonies Album
Def Leppard teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra last year and reworked some of the bands previous songs..
Extra bonus is that the album Drastic Symphonies was recorded at the legendary Abby Road!
"DEF LEPPARD has always enjoyed veering off the expected path — working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Alison Krauss, for example. So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, to a man we all jumped at it. Although we're far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up." - Joe Elliott
Check out a reworked Animal..
Def Leppard - Drastic Symphonies is out May 19th and you can pre-order your copy here.
01. Turn To Dust
02. Paper Sun
03. Animal
04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)
05. Hysteria
06. Love Bites
07. Goodbye For Good This Time
08. Love
09. Gods Of War
10. Angels (Can't Help You Now)
11. Bringin' On The Heartbreak
12. Switch 625
13. Too Late For Love
14. When Love & Hate Collide
15. Kings Of The World