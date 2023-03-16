LISTEN: Def Leppard Release First Song From Drastic Symphonies Album

Def Leppard teamed up with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra last year and reworked some of the bands previous songs..

Extra bonus is that the album Drastic Symphonies was recorded at the legendary Abby Road!

"DEF LEPPARD has always enjoyed veering off the expected path — working with the likes of Tim McGraw, Taylor Swift and Alison Krauss, for example. So, when the offer to revisit some of our back catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic was presented to us, to a man we all jumped at it. Although we're far from the first band to ever do this, working directly with an orchestra at Abbey Road on some of our more orchestrated songs seemed too good of an opportunity to pass up." - Joe Elliott

Check out a reworked Animal..

Def Leppard - Drastic Symphonies is out May 19th and you can pre-order your copy here.

01. Turn To Dust

02. Paper Sun

03. Animal

04. Pour Some Sugar On Me (Stripped Version)

05. Hysteria

06. Love Bites

07. Goodbye For Good This Time

08. Love

09. Gods Of War

10. Angels (Can't Help You Now)

11. Bringin' On The Heartbreak

12. Switch 625

13. Too Late For Love

14. When Love & Hate Collide

15. Kings Of The World