LISTEN: Flea Just Shared A Teaser Of The Next RHCP Single ...

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be releasing their latest album Unlimited Love on Friday, April 1st and Flea just shared a snippet of the 3rd single of the album Not The One...

Not the One is coming on Friday!!! Yeeeeeeeeh mutha pic.twitter.com/T6P73BW9AJ — Flea (@flea333) March 23, 2022

We'll be able to hear the entire version this Friday (March 25th).

The band has already released two other singles with both getting excellent reviews which you can check out below.

Now, we have to get RHCP to Calgary; I have yet to see John Frusciante who is back with the band.

To pre-order your copy of Unlimited Love or see where they will be touring click here.

Rock!

Chris Foord