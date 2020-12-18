Listen: Foo Fighters Cover A Chuck Berry Christmas Classic!

The Foo Fighters have covered a Chuck Berry Christmas Classic!

Run Rudolph Run was released this past week on Amazon music and it's pretty good (for a Christmas tune).

Now this isn't the first time Dave Grohl has been involved with this song. Back in 2008 Dave joined Lemmy (Motorhead) and BIlly Gibbons (ZZ Top) for a cover of the very same song on a Metal Christmas album.

Check out all 3 versions below. (lyrics at the bottom of the page)

Merry Christmas!

Chris Foord

Run Rudolph Run

Out of all the reindeers you know you're the mastermind

Run, run Rudolph, Randolph ain't too far behind

Run, run Rudolph, Santa's gotta make it to town

Santa, make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph 'cause I'm reelin' like a merry-go-round

Said Santa to a boy child, "What have you been longin' for?"

"All I want for Christmas is a rock 'n' roll 'lectric guitar"

And then away went Rudolph, whizzin' like a shootin' star

Run, run Rudolph, Santa has to make it in town

Santa, make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph, reelin' like a merry-go-round

Run, run Rudolph, Santa's gotta make it to town

Santa, make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph, I'm reelin' like a merry-go-round

Said Santa to a girl child, "What would please you most to get?"

"A little baby doll that can cry, sleep, drink and wet"

And then away went Rudolph, whizzin' like a Saber jet

Run, run Rudolph, Santa's gotta make it to town

Santa, make him hurry, tell him he can take the freeway down

Run, run Rudolph, I'm reelin' like a merry-go-round

Songwriters: Johnny Marks / Marvin Brodie

Run Rudolph Run lyrics © St. Nicholas Music Inc., St Nicholas Music Inc