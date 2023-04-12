iHeartRadio
[LISTEN] Foo Fighters Drop 13-Second Teaser Clip


foo fighters tease fans with 13-second clip. could it mean new music

As CJAY 92 reported in January, Foo Fighters promised that they'll continue to tour and create new music as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

This morning, the band shared 13 seconds of audio on social media along with a post that read: "Are You Thinking What I'm Thinking?"

Many are speculating this is a clip of a new song from the band, which might be accompanied by a new album announcement. Fans are also saying that the drumming style sounds pretty familiar in that clip...

The Foo Fighters' first live tour date since Hawkins' death is coming up in May.

