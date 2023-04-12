[LISTEN] Foo Fighters Drop 13-Second Teaser Clip

As CJAY 92 reported in January, Foo Fighters promised that they'll continue to tour and create new music as a band following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins last year.

This morning, the band shared 13 seconds of audio on social media along with a post that read: "Are You Thinking What I'm Thinking?"

Many are speculating this is a clip of a new song from the band, which might be accompanied by a new album announcement. Fans are also saying that the drumming style sounds pretty familiar in that clip...

Sounds like a Freese beat — Cristian B (@Flacoaudaz) April 12, 2023

New music LET’S GO!!! Everyone saying new drummer and for touring sure… But my money is on Dave going back to where it started and recording the drums himself on the new music/album. — Matt from Sports Gaming Universe (@nadasfan) April 12, 2023

😍😍 oh wow ! Coming from a drummers point of view it seriously sounds like Mr @Rufusttaylor 🤔 🥁 but either way it’s very exciting #foofighters https://t.co/k3kBzThVhS — 𝐀𝐃𝐙 (@ad_moran4) April 12, 2023

The Foo Fighters' first live tour date since Hawkins' death is coming up in May.