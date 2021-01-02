Listen: Foo Fighters - No Son Of Mine

The Foo Fighters who have been waiting a year to release their 10th studio album 'Medicine At Midnight' have just dropped their 2nd single from the album due out February 5th.

No Son Of Mine takes a turn from the first single Shame Shame with a more arena rock type of sound. It works, it rocks, and it’s the Foo Fighters!

"This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out, Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self righteous leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…" Dave Grohl - Foo Fighters, Rolling Stone Magazine

To Pre-order the Foo Fighters Medicine At Midnight Album click here... there's is coloured vinyl options too!

Now to get the Foo's to play Calgary so we can all tip a few Dome beers together!

Rock!

Chris Foord